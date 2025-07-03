North Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:PM opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

