Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – June 30th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and The Descartes Systems Group are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate most or all of their revenue through online sales platforms rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the growth of digital shopping, logistics technologies, and cloud-based retail services. Because the sector is driven by changing consumer habits and rapid innovation, ecommerce stocks can offer high growth potential but may also exhibit greater volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,001,904. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $776.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,374. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. GameStop has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,037.86. The company had a trading volume of 119,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,056.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,040.99.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $58.21. 1,407,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,934. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 332,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 321,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,911. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $90.61 and a 12-month high of $124.31.

