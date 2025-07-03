Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.7% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

