Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
