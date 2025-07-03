Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

