Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,523,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
