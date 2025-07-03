MontVue Capital Management Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

