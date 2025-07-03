St. James Investment Company LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 275,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.41 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

