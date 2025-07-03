Clark Asset Management LLC Has $94.29 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,163 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 15.8% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $94,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

