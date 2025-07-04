GCP Infrastructure Investments’ (GCP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 90 ($1.23) target price on the stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GCP opened at GBX 74.40 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.32. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.90 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.16).

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCP Infrastructure Investments will post 8.2955771 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GCP Infrastructure Investments

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Dawn Crichard bought 14,009 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.39 ($13,578.69). 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

