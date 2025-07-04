Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

PRCH opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 202,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,153.25. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Pickerill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 182,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,004.16. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

