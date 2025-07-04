Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 7th (NASDAQ:KCHVU)

Kochav Defense Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KCHVU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, July 7th. Kochav Defense Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kochav Defense Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Kochav Defense Acquisition Price Performance
Kochav Defense Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Kochav Defense Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.19.
Kochav Defense Acquisition Company Profile
