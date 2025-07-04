Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $147.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,375. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

