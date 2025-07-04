Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Buys £10,780.77 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Alison Dolan bought 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,077 ($14.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.77 ($14,717.77).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 1,076.50 ($14.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 984.80 ($13.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,401 ($19.13).

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

