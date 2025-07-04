American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Bank of America

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.