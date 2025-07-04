Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE WY opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

