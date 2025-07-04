Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $231.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNP. Stephens decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.91.

NYSE UNP opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

