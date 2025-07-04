Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omada Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Omada Health Price Performance

About Omada Health

Shares of OMDA opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Omada Health has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

