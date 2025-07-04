Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,812,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,031,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,651,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 323,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,117 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after buying an additional 683,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

