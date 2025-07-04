Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $61.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.
SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Institutional Trading of Sanofi
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Sanofi Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
