Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $61.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

