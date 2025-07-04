Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,595.90. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $549,011.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,239.38. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688 over the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after buying an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after acquiring an additional 271,084 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 411,742 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.09, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

