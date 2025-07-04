First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $175.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

