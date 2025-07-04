SimpliFi Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for 2.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 0.13% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,278,000 after buying an additional 2,672,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,541 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,958,000 after purchasing an additional 439,317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

