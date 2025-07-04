Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFAI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.