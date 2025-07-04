SimpliFi Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

SimpliFi Inc. reduced its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 9.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $85.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

