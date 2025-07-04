Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for PFG Earnings

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
PFG opened at $80.88 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,129,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Financial Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.