Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,294 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VHT stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average is $256.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

