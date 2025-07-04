Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Reduced by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 35,416.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 169,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,870,000 after buying an additional 168,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 158,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $281.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

