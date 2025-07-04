Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,004,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,644,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.