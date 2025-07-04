HI Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. HI has a market capitalization of $256.66 thousand and approximately $89.50 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00002570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00009326 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $86,798.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

