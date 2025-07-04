CARV (CARV) Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

CARV (CARV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. CARV has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and $229.02 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CARV has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One CARV token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CARV alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,851.96 or 0.99822690 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

About CARV

CARV’s genesis date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official website is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 293,436,095.82 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.24738499 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $238,221,766.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CARV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CARV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.