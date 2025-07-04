Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $7.76 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $399.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

