JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

