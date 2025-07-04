BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2937 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ECAT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.