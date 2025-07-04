GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4889 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NVYY opened at $26.62 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF alerts:

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.