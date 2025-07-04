GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4889 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NVYY opened at $26.62 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile
