Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 146,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 39,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Waseco Resources Trading Up 66.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Waseco Resources Company Profile

Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.

