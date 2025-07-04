North Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,055 Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,107 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

