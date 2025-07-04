iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

