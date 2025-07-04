Fuel Network Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Fuel Network has a market cap of $40.68 million and $8.77 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fuel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,851.96 or 0.99822690 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

Fuel Network launched on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,078,473,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,235,848,363 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,078,261,024.60814475 with 5,233,990,982.71492995 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00759537 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,156,215.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

