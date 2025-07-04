Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

FTHI stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

