Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck Sells 6,160 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) CEO Robert William Beck sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $187,202.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,162.47. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert William Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Robert William Beck sold 1,665 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $50,166.45.

Shares of RM stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $326.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 45.13 and a current ratio of 45.13.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regional Management by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

