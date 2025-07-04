Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis Sells 5,000 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $214,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,734.85. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $216,200.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:HMN opened at $42.60 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,659,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

