Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys 71,906 Shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Ur Energy were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ur Energy by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ur Energy by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ur Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ur Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur Energy Price Performance

Ur Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Ur Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Ur Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

