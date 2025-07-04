DA Davidson Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of THO opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

