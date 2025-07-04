OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $207.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

