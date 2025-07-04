Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $57.23 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fisher Funds Management LTD lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,005,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274,699 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.4% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $57,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 511,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

