Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $16.60 Million Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMIT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 150,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 792,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 65,654 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 348,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 473,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MMIT stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.