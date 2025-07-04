44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

