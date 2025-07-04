Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

