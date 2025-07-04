44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

